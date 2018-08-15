Erdogan says Turkey will boycott U.S. electronics, lira steadies

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey would boycott electronic products from the United States, retaliating in a row with Washington that helped drive the lira to record lows, Reuters reported.

The lira has lost more than 40 percent this year and crashed to an all-time low of 7.24 to the dollar on Monday, hit by worries over Erdogan’s calls for lower borrowing costs and worsening ties with the United States.

The lira’s weakness has rippled through global markets. Its drop of as much as 18 percent on Friday hit European and U.S. stocks as investors fretted about banks’ exposure to Turkey.

On Tuesday the lira recovered some ground, trading at 6.4000 to the dollar at 1751 GMT, up almost eight percent from the previous day’s close and having earlier touched 6.2995.

News.Az

