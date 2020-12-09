Erdogan says Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Valiant Azerbaijani troops liberated their territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists before flying to Azerbaijan.

"I congratulate the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the victory,” President Erdogan said. “Today the flag of Azerbaijan is flying in the sky of the Nagorno-Karabakh region. We have supported Azerbaijan from the very first day. Turkey will support Azerbaijan in the restoration of the Nagorno-Karabakh region."

The Turkish leaders stressed that Turkey, as before, will continue to support Azerbaijan.

"Tomorrow we will share the joy of the Azerbaijani people together," Erdogan added.

News.Az