Erdogan says Zangezur corridor is ‘issue with Iran, not with Armenia’

The Zangezur corridor is an issue with Iran, not with Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan noted that Tehran's attitude upsets both Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

“In fact, it should upset them too. Also, the fees charged per wagon here are unfortunately very, very high. I hope we will overcome this problem soon,” he said.

“If they approached this positively, today Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Iran would be integrated with each other, both by road and by rail, and perhaps a Beijing-London line would be opened,” the Turkish leader added.

News.Az