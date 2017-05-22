Erdogan sharply reacts to Armenian deputy FM’s anti-Azerbaijani remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hovakimian said in his speech that Azerbaijan should abstain from making political accusations.

The speech by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Ashot Ashot Hovakimian at the 25th summit of heads of state and government of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states in Istanbul has caused Turkish President Erdogan’s dissatisfaction.



Hovakimian said in his speech that Azerbaijan should abstain from making political accusations. He noted that the BSEC is not a political organization, and such issues should not be discussed at this summit.



The Armenian deputy minister’s remarks have met a sharp reaction from Turkish President Erdogan.



“None of the representatives who spoke at the summit resorted to political accusation or assessment. But you have devoted your full speech to this, which in my opinion is wrong,” said Erdogan.

News.Az

News.Az