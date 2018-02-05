Erdogan: Those who arm terrorists 'are walking together with the terrorists'

Erdogan: Those who arm terrorists 'are walking together with the terrorists'



Ankara has information concerning the source of an anti-tank missile that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria's Afrin but it is too early to announce its country of origin, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have information but it would not be right to make an announcement before a final conclusion is reached," Erdogan said in Istanbul before heading on a trip to Rome and the Vatican.

"I spoke to our chief of staff half an hour ago and we have some information but it would be wrong to say something before the conclusion is made," AFP cited the president as saying.

"We have assessments... and whoever it is they are walking together with the terrorists. Once it is made clear then we will share this with the whole world," he added.

Erdogan vowed that despite the losses, Turkey would press ahead with the operation "with determination".

The soldiers were killed on February 3 in a strike on a tank which was part of Turkey's operation against Kurdish militia in Syria.

