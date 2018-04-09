Yandex metrika counter

Erdoğan to visit Britain in May

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is to visit Britain in May, a top official said on April 7, as Ankara sticks to its position of refusing to blame Russia

Erdoğan “will be paying a visit to the U.K. in May,” Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın told foreign reporters in Istanbul, without giving a date.

“We look forward to this visit,” he added, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

