Erdoğan to visit Britain in May
- 09 Apr 2018 05:52
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130205
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/erdogan-to-visit-britain-in-may Copied
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is to visit Britain in May, a top official said on April 7, as Ankara sticks to its position of refusing to blame Russia
Erdoğan “will be paying a visit to the U.K. in May,” Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın told foreign reporters in Istanbul, without giving a date.
“We look forward to this visit,” he added, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
News.Az