Erdogan, Trump discuss Syria in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Call comes after U.S. president warns Moscow to brace for military engagement following chemical attack.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump talked about the latest developments in Syria in a phone call Wednesday, according to the Turkish presidency, according to Anadolu Agency.

The phone call came after Trump warned Russia on Twitter to brace for U.S. military engagement in Syria following a suspected chemical attack in the city of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on April 8 that killed dozens of people.

Trump also blamed Russia for being partners with “a gas killing animal”, referring to Syria’s Bashar al-Assad.

Trump’s posts on Twitter followed a warning from Moscow that the risk of a direct military clash between Russia and the U.S. in Syria “is higher than before”, with a Russian envoy saying that U.S. missiles flying over the war-ravaged country would be shot down.

News.Az

News.Az