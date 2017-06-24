Erdogan: "Turkey and Azerbaijan are on the same position on Karabakh issue"

Erdogan: "Turkey and Azerbaijan are on the same position on Karabakh issue"

+ ↺ − 16 px

'Turkey and Azerbaijan have the same position on Karabakh issue."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded to Azerbaijani journalists' question about the possibility of Ankara's representation as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, APA reports.



"We speak the same language and act with one position,” Erdogan said.

News.Az

News.Az