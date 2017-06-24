Erdogan: "Turkey and Azerbaijan are on the same position on Karabakh issue"
- 24 Jun 2017 05:28
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122966
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/erdogan-turkey-and-azerbaijan-are-on-the-same-position-on-karabakh-issue Copied
'Turkey and Azerbaijan have the same position on Karabakh issue."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded to Azerbaijani journalists' question about the possibility of Ankara's representation as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, APA reports.
"We speak the same language and act with one position,” Erdogan said.
News.Az