Erdogan: "Turkey and Azerbaijan are on the same position on Karabakh issue"

Erdogan: Turkey and Azerbaijan are on the same position on Karabakh issue

'Turkey and Azerbaijan have the same position on Karabakh issue."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded to Azerbaijani journalists' question about the possibility of Ankara's representation as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, APA reports.
 
"We speak the same language and act with one position,” Erdogan said.

