Erdogan: Turkey delighted for liberation of Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation

After 30 year-occupation, Turkey experienced joy as a result of the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a letter, addressed to the participants of the Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World.

The Turkish president congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

"The war in Nagorno-Karabakh region and the coronavirus pandemic has once again demonstrated the importance of the unity, solidarity, and cohesion of the Turkic world - from defense to diplomacy, from healthcare to agriculture, from tourism to energy," the letter said.


