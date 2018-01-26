Erdogan: Turkey 'not occupying' Syria's Afrin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is not "occupying" Syria's Afrin with its ongoing Operation Olive Branch, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

According to Anadolu Agency, addressing the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads meeting in capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "We are not occupying Afrin. On the contrary, we are trying to make it a liveable place for the real owners while clearing out terrorists from there."

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

Erdogan said the operation was a "clear warning" to those who did not want to understand Turkey's determination in the fight against terrorism.

The president slammed those who wanted to see the operation as an "occupation movement".

He reiterated that the ongoing operation was directed "purely and simply" against terrorists.

"Here, I once again declare to world. Turkey's operation in Afrin purely and simply aims at the terrorist organizations and terrorists," Erdogan said.

News.Az

News.Az