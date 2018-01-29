Erdogan: Turkey seeks justice in Syria, not land

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey wants to forge justice in its operation in Syria's Afrin, not take land, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Addressing local officials at the presidential complex, Erdogan said that in the operation in Afrin, Syria, along Turkey's borders, the Turkish Armed forces backed by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters are taking the region under control.

"Our concern is the establishment of justice, not land," Anadolu Agency cited Erdogan as saying.

He added that Turkey will first destroy the terrorists and, after Operation Olive Branch ends, enable 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey to return to their homes safely.

The Turkish president said the operation would last until the death of the last terrorist.

Turkey launched the operation on January 20 in Syria's Afrin.

