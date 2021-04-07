Erdogan: Turkey supported Azerbaijan in struggle for liberation of its lands
07 Apr 2021 16:00
Turkey supported fraternal Azerbaijan in the fight for the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Erdogan made the remarks Wednesday at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey.
“We were next to our brothers, who fought for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh - an integral part of Azerbaijan - from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation, and gained a victory,” Erdogan noted.