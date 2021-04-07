Erdogan: Turkey supported Azerbaijan in struggle for liberation of its lands

Turkey supported fraternal Azerbaijan in the fight for the liberation of its lands from the Armenian occupation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the remarks Wednesday at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey.

“We were next to our brothers, who fought for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh - an integral part of Azerbaijan - from the 30-year-long Armenian occupation, and gained a victory,” Erdogan noted.

News.Az