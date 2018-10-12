Erdogan: Turkey to root out 'terror nests' in east of Euphrates

Erdogan: Turkey to root out 'terror nests' in east of Euphrates

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey deals major blow to members of terrorist organizations at home

Turkey will root out "terror nests" in east of Euphrates river in Syria soon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Hopefully very soon, we will root out terror nests also in east Euphrates with the support of commandos, who are pinned today with badges," Erdogan said at a military ceremony in central Isparta province.

Erdogan said Turkey dealt a major blow to the members of terrorist organizations at home.

He added Turkey removed "traitors" in the army after a failed coup attempt staged by Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) on July 15, 2016.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Speaking about the economy, Erdogan said Turkey continues to maintain investments and expand its economy.

"Being exposed to some speculative attacks in the economy recently does not change the fact that we are the world’s 13th largest country in terms of purchasing power parity and ranked 17 in terms of national income," he added.

