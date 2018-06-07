Erdogan: Turkey to send astronaut into space

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that sending a Turkish astronaut into space is possible, Turkish media reported.

He said that Turkey is actively developing in various fields, and it is possible that the time will come when the country will send an astronaut into space.

The Turkish leader noted that development in all directions, including the space sector, is a priority for Turkey.

"Today, Turkey leads the way in many directions in the region," Erdogan noted.

The government of Turkey announced the creation of the National Space Agency for the first time in January 2016.

News.Az

