Erdogan: Turkey to set up 'security zone' in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would set up a security zone in northern Syria as suggested by US President Donald Trump as both leaders sought to ease growing tensions, Al Jazeera reports.

Addressing his deputies on Tuesday, Erdogan said he held a "quite positive" telephone conversation with Trump late on Monday where he reaffirmed "a 20-mile [32-km] security zone along the Syrian border ... will be set up by us".

Erdogan said he viewed the planned security zone in Syria positively and added its range may be extended further.

The president added he and Trump reached "a historic understanding" during the phone call, but Erdogan didn't elaborate.

Trump confirmed the idea of establishing a zone around the border in a tweet earlier, referring to the proposed area as a "safe zone".

News.Az

News.Az