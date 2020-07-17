Erdogan: Turkey will never leave Azerbaijan alone

Erdogan: Turkey will never leave Azerbaijan alone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will never leave Azerbaijan alone, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Friday.

The Turkish leader made this statement while commenting on Armenia’s recent military provocations on border with Azerbaijan.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is under occupation,” Erdogan said, stressing that the Minsk trio has left the issue on the table for 25-30 years.

News.Az