Erdogan: Turkey won’t take ‘slightest step back’ from East Med activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey will not take "the slightest step back" from the activities of its seismic vessel Oruç Reis nor the naval ships accompanying it in the Eastern Mediterranean, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Daily Sabah reports.

Erdogan's remarks came after Greece on Monday said it would on Tuesday conduct a navy and air force exercise in the region where Ankara is prospecting for oil and gas, as the uneasy neighboring countries remain locked in a dispute over offshore energy rights.

Erdogan called Athens' statement a “spoiled act” that endangers the coastal and navigational safety of all ships in the region.

"The ones who throw Greece in front of the Turkish navy will not stand behind them," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting. He added that Athens does not have the right to broadcast maritime navigational and weather advisories, known as Navtex, in areas claimed by Ankara.

"Greece has declared its own Navtex unlawfully and in a spoiled manner ... With this approach, Greece has sown chaos that it will not be able to escape from," he stressed.

Hours after Athens' announcement, Turkey said that its navy will also carry out a military exercise south of the Greek island of Crete in the Eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday.

"Turkish and allied navy ships will conduct maritime trainings at eastern Mediterranean on 25 August 2020 in order to promote coordination and interoperability," the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

"From now on, Greece will bear sole responsibility for all conflicts in the region, and it will be the only one to suffer," Erdogan said.

The Oruç Reis is surveying for oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, escorted by warships. Turkey announced Sunday the seismic vessel would be continuing work through Aug. 27.

News.Az