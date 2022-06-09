Yandex metrika counter

Erdogan, together with Turkish and Azerbaijani defense ministers, watch fulfillment of tasks during "Efes-2022" drills (PHOTO)

Erdogan, together with Turkish and Azerbaijani defense ministers, watch fulfillment of tasks during Efes-2022 drills (PHOTO)

On June 9, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, watched the fulfillment of tasks on the last day of the "Efes-2022" multinational exercises, the ministry told News.Az. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the training range to watch the exercises as a distinguished guest.

The exercise participants accomplished the tasks of sniper shooting and capturing an important target. The tasks of assaulting a coastal facility were also fulfilled by marines.

Participants of the international exercises, which also involved a group of Azerbaijani servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, demonstrated high professionalism.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

