Erdogan: Türkiye attaches importance to cooperation with Russia in fight against terrorism

Erdogan: Türkiye attaches importance to cooperation with Russia in fight against terrorism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye attaches importance to cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism, Turkish President Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan made the remarks ahead of a closed-door meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

He stressed that the meeting would be very important in terms of putting forward the role played by Türkiye and Russia in the region.

Erdogan added that talks between Ankara and Moscow on developments in Syria will bring relief to the region.

News.Az