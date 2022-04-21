Erdogan: Turkiye saves hundreds of thousands of lives on seas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that Turkish navy and coast guards have saved hundreds of thousands of lives on seas, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan attended the country's Blue Homeland military exercise via video conference from Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

Having a strong naval force is not a choice but a necessity for Turkiye, a country surrounded by seas on three sides, he noted.

"So, we attach importance to constantly improving our navy with equipment and personnel, to make the highest possible contribution to the homeland's defense," said Erdogan.

He added that Turkiye has the world's appreciation for its humanitarian, rescue, and aid operations from Ukraine to Libya across the world.

"With our Navy and Coast Guard, we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives from being lost in dark waters, while countries that consider themselves developed and modern were leaving refugees to die in the seas or even attempting to kill them by sinking their boats," he also said.

News.Az