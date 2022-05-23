Erdogan: Turkiye wants to see concrete steps about its security

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara wants to see concrete steps rather than diplomatic statements about its security, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at an event in the northwestern Kocaeli province, Erdogan said Turkiye's security concerns should not be addressed by diplomatic statements amid Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

He stressed that Ankara believes NATO's enlargement policy without prioritizing basic security concerns is not good for either Turkiye or NATO itself.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18 – a decision spurred by Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, which began in February.

However, Turkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

