Erdogan: US can’t get any terrorist from Turkey as long as I’m in power

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. refuses to extradite any terrorist to Turkey, making a variety of excuses, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“In that case, we won’t extradite any terrorist to the U.S., either. As long as I’m in power, the US can’t get any terrorist from Turkey,” Erdogan said addressing a meeting with local administrators known as mukhtars at the Presidential Complex in capital Ankara, APA reported citing Hurriyet newspaper.

Erdogan noted that the U.S. has sent to PYD/YPG, the PKK’s Syria wing, 4,000 trucks laden with weaponry and equipment.

“We’re trying to explain it, but they don’t heed. What kind of strategic partnership is this? We have shifted from defensive to offensive in our war of independence. We’re running out of patience as some continue to make attempts to create a terrorist corridor in our vicinity. The reason we had been bearing patience so far is because we had some hopes for a mutually agreed solution to the problem. However, we see that these roads are running short and there is only one way out. We do not have to endure their frank deception and failure to fulfill their promises,” he said.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey has never been a tool in the internal strife of other countries.

“Turkey is not a country that will become a hostage to the unfounded policies of the US. Neither the “Sick man of Europe” nor the weak Turkey of the1970s and 1990s stands before you. There is a great and powerful Turkey, the target is 2071. Already before you are the people saying ‘we will either die or exist’,” added the Turkish leader.

News.Az

News.Az