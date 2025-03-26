Erdogan warns against any attempt to undermine Türkiye's economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a stern warning that any efforts to undermine Türkiye’s economy or national peace will face strict legal consequences.

“All kinds of attempts to sabotage the Turkish economy, the welfare and peace of the nation will be held accountable before the judiciary,” Erdogan said at a parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

