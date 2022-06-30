Erdogan will discuss the grain crisis with Putin and Zelensky
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation with Russian and Ukrainian leaders, Erdogan said at the press conference held after the NATO summit, News.az reports.
According to him, during the phone talks that will take place at the end of this week, or next week, the release of grain from Ukrainian ports will be discussed with Putin and Zelensky.