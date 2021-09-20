Erdogan’s visit to Russia being prepared - Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

A visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being prepared, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, TASS reports.

"Indeed, a working visit by Turkish President Erdogan to the Russian Federation is being prepared," the Russian presidential spokesman confirmed.

As the Kremlin spokesman specified, "the agenda [of the talks] will be very broad, beginning with bilateral relations and these are very versatile ties and the presidents always have something to talk about in this context."

"Of course, Syria and other regional conflicts will be discussed," Peskov said.

