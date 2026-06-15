Ergin Ataman leaves Panathinaikos after three seasons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ergin Ataman’s highly successful three-year tenure with Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens has come to an end. The Greek powerhouse officially announced the departure of the 60-year-old Turkish tactician following a meeting with club owner Dimitris Giannakopoulos, despite Ataman having one guaranteed year left on his contract.

Ataman arrived in Athens in 2023, miraculously transforming a team that had finished 17th in the EuroLeague the previous season into European champions by 2024. Over his three seasons at the helm, he compiled a 78-47 record—the second-highest win total in Panathinaikos EuroLeague history, trailing only the legendary Zeljko Obradovic, News.Az reports, citing Basket News.

However, the decision to part ways follows a highly challenging conclusion to the 2025–26 campaign. While Panathinaikos captured the Greek Cup in February, the team suffered a grueling 3-2 EuroLeague playoff series defeat to Valencia Basket, missing out on the Final Four. The final straw came just days ago, when the "Greens" lost a bitter 3-2 domestic championship series to arch-rivals Olympiacos Piraeus.

In a joint farewell video published by the club, Ataman and Giannakopoulos expressed deep mutual respect as they closed this chapter.

"I really spent an amazing time in Athens, in this lovely country," Ataman said. "I am proud to give in these three years, these four amazing cups. But now it's time for a new era for all of us."

Giannakopoulos praised Ataman, calling him his "favorite person in European basketball" and commending his fighting spirit. As Ataman—a three-time EuroLeague champion—departs, reports indicate that Panathinaikos is already eyeing a monumental replacement, with Zeljko Obradovic sitting at the top of their wishlist.

News.Az