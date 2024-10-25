Escalation of the situation in the Middle East: Events of the week October 18–24, 2024

Escalation of the situation in the Middle East: Events of the week October 18–24, 2024

Over the past week, the Middle East has witnessed another escalation, marked by renewed attacks and counteractions involving armed forces from various states and groups, News.Az reports.

▪️ Attacks from Iraq: Iranian proxy forces in Iraq once again launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) towards Israel. Israeli air defense systems successfully intercepted several kamikaze drones aimed at Eilat and the Golan Heights, preventing potential damage.

▪️ Attack on shipping in the Arabian Sea: This week, fighters from the Ansar Allah movement (Yemeni Houthis) launched another attack on international shipping. The target was the container ship MEGALOPOLIS, sailing under the Maltese flag in the Arabian Sea. This incident underscores the ongoing security threats in the region, despite recent efforts at stabilization.

▪️ U.S. response in Yemen: In response to the Houthis' actions, U.S. Air Forces launched strikes on territories in Yemen controlled by Ansar Allah. The main targets were the group's facilities in the Ras Issa area and the port of Al Hudaydah, as part of U.S. efforts to ensure the safety of maritime routes in the region.

▪️ Conflict in Eastern Syria: In eastern Syria, Shiite formations supported by Iran shelled a U.S. military base at the Conoco gas field. Despite the intensity of the attacks, no significant damage was reported to American infrastructure.

▪️ U.S. counteractions: In response to the attacks on the gas field, U.S. forces launched artillery strikes on the positions of Syrian government troops (SAA) on the eastern bank of the Euphrates. The airspace over Deir ez-Zor province also saw increased U.S. Air Force activity, indicating heightened readiness for potential escalations.

▪️ Tensions in Idlib province: Terrorists from the group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) once again attempted to attack Syrian military positions using drones. However, soldiers from the 25th Division of the Syrian Army successfully shot down several enemy UAVs. In retaliation, government forces carried out FPV drone strikes on militant positions in the Greater Idlib area, resulting in the deaths of several HTS members.

▪️ Activity in northwestern Syria: In territories controlled by Turkey, pro-Turkish groups continued preparations for possible military actions. As part of these activities, former "Tiger Forces" units and the Republican Guard were deployed to the area around Tell Rifaat, suggesting upcoming operations against Kurdish forces in this region.

The situation in the Middle East remains highly unstable, with each new incident highlighting the complex political and military dynamics in the region.

