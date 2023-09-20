Yandex metrika counter

Estonia has no moral right to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs: Western Azerbaijan Community

Estonia has no moral right to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Estonia must protect the rights of the ethnic minority that it oppresses on its territory, must not illegally deprive them of citizenship and engage in dialogue with this community for the purpose of integration,” the Western Azerbaijan Community noted.


