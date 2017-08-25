Estonia proposes to launch world's first digital currency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia has proposed to launch the world's first digital currency.

Report informs citing Haberler that the new cryptocurrency will be called Estcoin.

Notably, the small eastern European country is no stranger to digital innovation. It was the first country to offer citizens of the world an "e-residency," a digital ID for non-Estonians that offers access to services like banking, payment processing and taxation.

Kaspar Korjus, managing director at e-Residency, Enterprise Estonia, expressed intention to carry out cryptocurrency issue. Not reporting exact date of the issue, K. Korjus said that works continue to determine the cost.

Notably, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin apparently gave feedback on digital currency.

News.Az

