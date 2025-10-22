Estonia set to open embassy in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia plans to open an embassy in Azerbaijan.

The announcement was made by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Tsahkna described the move as an important step in the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. “We need to increase our representation,” he said, highlighting the significance of stronger diplomatic ties.

News.Az