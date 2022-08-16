Estonia to remove Soviet memorials in Russian-speaking city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia will remove all public Soviet memorials in its majority Russian-speaking city of Narva, the government said on Tuesday, citing rising tensions in the city and accusing Russia of trying to exploit the past to divide Estonian society, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Estonia is a member of both NATO and the European Union, and has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, fearing like its other Baltic neighbours that they could be next.

News.Az