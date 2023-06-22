Estonia to send another military aid package to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Estonia will hand over a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which includes anti-drone capabilities, Estonia's Defense Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

As noted in the tweet, Estonia, in cooperation with Ireland, will hand over a military hospital to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The aid package also includes medical, demining, and counter-drone equipment.

Earlier, the Estonian government approved the principles of utilizing frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Thus, Estonia became the first European nation to develop such a legal solution.





News.Az