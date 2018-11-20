“Eternal Mission” documentary screened South Korean parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Eternal Mission” documentary, produced by the Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was screened at the National Assembly of the

President of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva is the chief producer of the film.

The film was shown as part of the seminary and photo-exhibition organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan-South Korea inter-parliamentary friendship group on the occasion of the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The event brought together Korean deputies and their assistants, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in the South Korea, teaching staff and students of Korean-based universities and journalists.

Delivering keynote remarks at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to South Korea Ramzi Teymurov gave information about the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East.

He also spoke about the documentary “Eternal Mission”, which talks about the fate of the delegation send by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in January 1919 on an official trip to the Paris Peace Conference. The ambassador noted that the delegation, in spite of facing difficulties, managed to achieve the recognition of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on a global scale.

The diplomat stressed that although Azerbaijan faced many difficulties, including the Armenian aggression at the end of the 20th century, managed to regain its independence.

“Thanks to the national development strategy, which was founded by national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and is being continued by President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani state preserved its independence and became even stronger.

Head of the Azerbaijan-South Korea inter-parliamentary friendship group Lee Myoung-Su also made a speech at the event.

News.Az

News.Az