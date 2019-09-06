Eternity-2019 Command and Staff Exercises end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The closing ceremony of the Eternity - 2019 computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises, which took place with the participation of the military personnel from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, was held at the Center for War Games of the Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

At first, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country was revered by observing a minute of silence. Then the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia were performed.

During the Eternity - 2019 computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises all the goals were achieved.

The guests expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense for organizing the exercises at a high-level.

At the end of the event, the representatives of all three countries exchanged the gifts.

The exercises were launched on Sept. 2.

News.Az

