"Eternity-2019" Exercises to be held in Baku

The "Eternity-2019" Command and Staff Exercises with computer support will start on September 2, in Baku with the participation of the military personnel of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia, APA reports citing Azerbaijani MOD.

During the Exercises, which consists of theoretical and practical parts and will be held both in the Center for War Games of the Armed Forces and in the field conditions, representatives of the military units and relevant government agencies of the three countries will fulfill the tasks on protecting regional economic projects.

The Exercises will last until September 6.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

