"Eternity-2021” exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian servicemen kicks off in Tbilisi

"Eternity-2021” exercises of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian servicemen kicks off in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Eternity-2021” computer-assisted Command and Staff Exercises with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian servicemen has started in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the exercises consisting of theoretical and practical parts, military personnel of the three countries and representatives of relevant government agencies will fulfill the tasks on the organization of protection of regional economic projects.

The exercises will last until October 8.

News.Az