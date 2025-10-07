ETF flows push Bitcoin toward $150K — Best altcoins and presales to buy now

New ETF inflows pushed BTC to $125K, but can it match the potential of these new best altcoins?

Bitcoin ETF inflows hit record levels this week with $3.2 billion that entered spot funds and pushed BTC to an ATH of $125,000. These flows came after Bitcoin entered what has historically been the best quartal for cryptocurrencies.

As always, when Bitcoin surges, smaller presale altcoins follow its price trajectory closely. Some of the best altcoins that mirrored BTC’s price movements over the last couple of days have been Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and PepeNode ($PEPENODE).

Today, we’ll take a closer look at the Bitcoin’s price potential in the coming months, and see why are crypto influencers calling these three projects the best presales to buy now.

Record ETF Inflows Signal Institutional FOMO at Market Peak

Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $3.24 billion last week, the largest weekly inflow of 2025 and the second-biggest since they launched. BlackRock's IBIT alone saw $1.8 billion while Fidelity's FBTC took another $692 million. This surge pushed Bitcoin toward $125,000 as institutional money floods the market at prices retail investors can't afford.

However, these inflows revealed the uncomfortable truth, which is that institutions now control the Bitcoin narrative.

ETFs hold 1.4 million BTC, around 7% of circulating supply. Every billion that flows into ETFs removes more Bitcoin from active trading, which creates artificial scarcity and drives prices higher.

Meanwhile, retail investors who built Bitcoin from nothing get priced out entirely.

October historically delivers strong returns for Bitcoin, and the current U.S. government shutdown adds safe-haven demand. JPMorgan analysts call it the "debasement trade" as investors flee the dollar for Bitcoin and gold.

But this institutional rush comes at the worst possible time for new buyers. At $125,000, Bitcoin needs another $2 trillion market cap just to double.

This is one of the reasons why are the best altcoins like HYPER, MAXI, and PEPENODE seeing millions in purchases every day. They offer the entry points Bitcoin had at $1,000, not $125,000.

Bitcoin Hyper – Overall the Best Altcoin to Buy Right Now

Bitcoin Hyper is by far one of the best crypto to buy in October because it wants to solve Bitcoin's biggest problem, which is lack of tangible use cases. While Bitcoin processes 7 transactions per second at $15+ fees, HYPER's Layer 2 handles thousands instantly for fraction of the cost.

The project uses Canonical Bridge technology to move Bitcoin off the main chain where transactions happen in seconds. Users deposit BTC, receive wrapped tokens, and transfer value without the hour-long waits that plague Bitcoin.

The presale just crossed $22 million with only $3 million left before the $25 million hard cap. That means 80% of presale tokens are already sold. Once this final 20% sells out, HYPER launches on DEX platforms followed by Tier 1 centralized exchange listing.

Visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website today and secure your position before the presale closes. The remaining tokens won't last long at this pace, and you'll be buying at whatever price the market sets.

Maxi Doge – Meme Coin Built for Traders Who Max Out Every Position

Maxi Doge is another promising altcoin to buy during this Uptober. This presale built a meme coin that allows 1000x leverage for traders who prefer high-risk & high-reward trading. With these investments, one perfect trade could make you millions in a second, but it could also wipe out your entire position in that same time.

Traditional exchanges have risk departments, compliance teams, and regulations that prevent 1000x leverage. Maxi Doge has none of these restrictions. The platform gives traders exactly what they ask for, even when what they're asking for is financially dangerous.

Weekly trading competitions will rank users by ROI, with winners taking home extra tokens from the reward pool. The leaderboard creates additional incentive to take bigger risks for bigger returns. Token holders vote on new features and trading pairs through the governance system.

The $MAXI token unlocks platform features and provides governance rights over future development. Visit the official Maxi Doge website if you want these tools when they launch.

PepeNode – Virtual Mining Without the Electric Bill

Last but not least on our list of best cryptos to buy now is PepeNode, project that created the first virtual mining platform where players build digital mining operations and earn real tokens, and raised $1,7 million along the way.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDwOr9TLpv0

The platform mechanics work simply. You purchase different node types, connect them for efficiency bonuses, and upgrade facilities to boost output. Each node combination produces different yields. Grab $PEPENODE at presale prices and start mining before the rest of the market catches on.

Final Thoughts – Bullish Bitcoin vs Best Altcoins

Bitcoin's path to $150K looks increasingly likely with institutional money flooding into ETFs, but the math doesn't favor new buyers. Even if Bitcoin hits $200K by year-end, you're looking at 60% gains from current levels.

That's decent for traditional investing but disappointing for crypto.

With the best presales to buy now, you’re looking at completely different returns. Yes, they carry more risk than Bitcoin, but they can also provide 10, if not 100 times bigger profits than blue-chip cryptocurrencies. A 60% gain on $10,000 becomes $16,000. A 100x gain becomes $1 million.

