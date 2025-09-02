ETH price prediction remains bullish, yet growing attention turns to the best crypto to stake for record-breaking rewards

ETH price prediction remains bullish, yet traders are shifting focus to the best crypto to stake, with staking rewards emerging as the big draw in 2025.

Despite the 6% drop in the last week, ETH price predictions remain bullish. Some analysts estimate a price of $7,000 by year‑end. These predictions are crucial for one thing: they encourage more staking. In Ethereum’s case, the staking base will be larger, making the chain more secure and increasing price stability.

Despite the optimism, ETH staking APY is low. Investors can receive only between 3% and 4% APR, making Ethereum a coin with modest rewards. So, if you're looking for the best crypto to stake, there are other, much better options.

As staking tokens offering record yields, these projects could make you crazy rich.

Discover more in the article.

ETH Price Prediction: Surge to $6,000 Could Increase Staking Demand

Short-term ETH price predictions suggest the project could fluctuate between $4,000 and $5,000, with the possibility of rallying toward $6,000 or $7,000. For example, CoinDCX predicts a range between $3,800 and $5,200. According to them, $ETH could break past that level if bullish momentum holds.

Crossing past $5,000 could be a psychological trigger for retail investors. They could stake their $ETH coins to earn yield, locking ETH out of circulation. Another major milestone $ETH should pass to push staking demand is between $7,000 and $8,000. In this case, Ethereum may attract ETF inflows, as institutions seek a stable yield on large holdings.

Looking beyond 2025, Ethereum price predictions vary from modest approaches, which estimate a price of $6,000, to bullish scenarios, suggesting a surge towards $10,000 or $11,000. For example, Van Eck thinks $ETH could become worth $11,800 by 2030. Changelly's predictions suggest $ETH could reach between $100,000 and $230,000 in 2040.

Another crucial level for staking could happen at over $10,000. If the ETH price prediction comes true and if the project really rallies past this level, more coins will be locked because investors will be less tempted to sell.

Crypto Projects With Strong Staking Models - Overview

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)

Token6900 ($T6900)

Snorter ($SNORT)

Here is more about the best cryptos to stake.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER)

Ethereum staking is low-risk but slow. Meanwhile, as Bitcoin's Layer 2, $HYPER flips the script. Not only does it build a blockchain with fast and low-cost transactions and access to Bitcoin DeFi, but Bitcoin Hyper also currently offers 81% staking APY.

Why $HYPER could outperform ETH staking:

Combines Bitcoin’s brand strength with DeFi yield opportunities.

Staking opportunities outpace ETH’s APR by over 10 times.

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has raised over $13.2 million in funding. Invest in this crypto before the upcoming price increase.

Invest in $HYPER now

Maxi Doge ($MAXI)

And while ETH staking feels institutional and reserved for whales, $MAXI looks approachable to everyday traders thanks to its low price and powerful branding. As a dog-themed meme coin, Maxi Doge utilizes the well-known brand and pairs it with 177% staking ROI, daily challenges, and gaming initiatives.

Why $MAXI could outperform ETH staking:

For less than 1 $ETH, investors seeking high staking rewards can speculate on hype and collect rewards.

Maxi Doge presale has raised over $1.7 million shortly after presale launch. The early numbers suggest massive potential, so hurry and grab this crypto for less.

Invest in $MAXI now

Pepenode ($PEPENODE)

Compared to other crypto projects with strong staking models on this list, PEPENODE offers the highest APY of 3053%. It also adds another layer, allowing investors to mine and earn rewards through playing, simulating, and competing.

Why PEPENODE could outperform ETH staking:

Immediate utility because investors can use features immediately, rather than await the project's release.

Leverages the Pepe Coin meme legacy, giving speculative potential that ETH doesn’t have.

PEPENODE could be the next big Pepe project, so hurry and secure the best price now.

Invest in $PEPENODE now

Token6900 ($T6900)

Unlike Ethereum, which offers massive utility and various possibilities within its ecosystem, TOKEN6900's only pitch is 29% APY.

Why TOKEN6900 could outperform ETH staking:

Transparency appeals to investors seeking high-stakes rewards. They know they’re here only for staking returns.

The predecessor (SPX6900) grew 13,200%, showing how meme and staking can align.

TOKEN6900 is preparing for the first exchange launches. The project claim will go live on September 3rd, so you have until then to get the best crypto to stake for less. Act before it's too late.

Invest in $T6900 now

Snorter ($SNORT)

Like other best staking coins for 2025 on this list, Snorter combines meme branding with staking, demonstrating the power of this combination.

Why Snorter could outperform ETH staking:

Snorter attracts retail investors who want community-driven high yields. The current staking APY is 126%.

Leverages meme hype cycles, giving staking rewards that compound with virality.

Snorter presale has raised over $3.6 million. To secure this project, act before the upcoming price increase.

Invest in $SNORT now

Best Crypto To Stake: Ethereum Or Crypto Presales With Strong Staking Models?

ETH price prediction suggests that the project still needs to cross crucial psychological triggers to increase demand in its staking. And while the first one could happen by the end of the year, ETH's already low staking APY could tank even further. So, if you're looking for a growing trend in staking opportunities that could bring you gigantic passive income, skip Ethereum.

Instead, invest in these best cryptos to stake: Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, PEPENODE, Token6900, or Snorter. These projects are better options for staking because they combine much higher APYs with meme-driven virality potential. This is something ETH doesn’t offer, so hurry and get these projects for less now.

