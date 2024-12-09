Ethereum breaks $4,000 mark amid retail investor surge
Photo: iStock
After months of struggle, Ethereum finally broke the $4,000 barrier on December 7, fueled by increased accumulation from retail investors.Ethereum touched a local high of $4,100 over the weekend and has been consolidating close to that level over the last two days, News.Az reports, citing Crypto News.
The leading altcoin faced a mild 0.8% correction in the past 24 hours and is trading at $3,950 at the time of writing.
ETH price | Source: crypto.news
The asset’s market cap is hovering at $475 billion. Ethereum recorded a 21% rise in its daily trading volume to $24.5 billion.
Ethereum’s price surge came as investors accumulated over $1 billion worth of ETH over the past week, according to data provided by the analytics platform IntoTheBlock. The largest exchange net outflow of almost 104,000 ETH came on Dec. 4
ETH exchange net flows | Source: IntoTheBlock
The large holder-to-exchange net flow ratio, currently at negative 0.65%, suggests that retail investors have been more active than whales, per ITB data.
Data from ITB suggests that the Ethereum large holder inflows plunged to a one-month low of 197,160 ETH on Sunday — bringing a net outflow of 4,550 ETH from whale addresses. This movement usually indicates a whale selloff, potentially triggering a short-term correction.
Moreover, the whale transaction volume consisting of at least $100,000 worth of ETH also plunged from $17 billion to $4.8 billion between Dec. 6 and 8, according to data from ITB.
One of the key catalysts for Ethereum’s rally to the $4,000 zone was the spot ETH exchange-traded funds in the U.S. These investment products recorded a net inflow of $836.8 last week.
Ethereum’s decentralized finance sector also recorded strong growth. The ETH DeFi total value locked reached $77 billion on Monday for the first time since April 2022, per data from Defi Llama.