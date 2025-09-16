Ethereum price prediction for 2025/26: Where is ETH price heading as this new crypto could shake up markets

Ethereum price prediction for 2025/26: Where is ETH price heading as this new crypto could shake up markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum price prediction has become a hot topic again, thanks to recent movements in the market and institutional signals. Several analysts believe that ETH could retest a key resistance zone shortly and possibly aim higher as momentum builds.

Meanwhile, a new project with strong utility and real-world promise is drawing fresh eyes. Its upcoming wallet launch, referral reward system and centralised exchange listing announcements position it among the new altcoins with potential.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Testing $4,500 Resistance

Ethereum is currently trading near $4,646 after rebounding from support around the $4,400 level. Analysts highlight $4,700 as both a key psychological milestone and a significant technical resistance point. If ETH breaks past this level, the path toward $5,000 opens.

On-chain data shows increasing inflows, accumulation and shrinking exchange reserves, which support bullish narratives. But risk remains.

Remittix: A Utility-First Token That’s More than Hype

Remittix (RTX) is shaping up not just as another altcoin to watch, but one with infrastructure, concrete utility and incentives. It seeks to address real problems in payments and cross-border remittance, especially relevant now as crypto utility projects are under the spotlight.

The beta wallet launch is confirmed for Q3 2025, specifically around mid-September. Users will be able to send crypto (including ETH, SOL, etc) directly into regular bank accounts across 30+ countries, with real-time FX conversion. Gas fees and transaction friction are designed to be low.

Why Remittix Stands Out: Key Features and Rewards

Utility-first token powering real transaction volume

Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem

Time-sensitive entry point before listings and growth gains

Real-World Utility: Built for actual use — not just speculation







A 15% USDT referral reward system is live: holders can share referral links and earn 15% in USDT of purchases made by referees. Rewards are paid daily through the dashboard.

Confirmed first centralized exchange listing (BitMart) and upcoming one on LBANK. Wallet beta launch in Q3. These events could trigger increased visibility and liquidity.

Now Might Be the Time for Remittix

If you believe Ethereum price prediction scenarios of $5,500 to $9,000 in the next few months are realistic, it signals that the market rewards utility, scalability and adoption. Remittix fits that profile.

If you want to get in early on a crypto with passive income potential, low gas fee utility and strong ecosystem potential, Remittix is someone to watch.

This is not just speculation; it is a call to action.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az