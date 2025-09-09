Ethereum price prediction improves as Bitcoin stabilizes whilst analysts highlight PayFi Remittix for 60x potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

Crypto investors are paying attention as Ethereum Price Prediction, Bitcoin sentiment reflects stability. Market consolidation is providing room for new initiatives to attract investor focus, particularly those addressing real-world issues like payments and remittance.

One such initiative finding momentum is Remittix (RTX), which has an upward presale, soon-to-be-listed centralized exchanges and a much-awaited beta wallet release planned for Q3 2025.

Ethereum and Bitcoin levels show resilience

Bitcoin is priced at $112,502.46 at the moment, a 1.49% day-over-day gain. Market capitalization for the leading cryptocurrency is at $2.24 trillion and trading volumes rose 16.54% to $67.56 billion. Retaining its position at these levels underscores why everyone thinks Bitcoin is the foundation of the market.

Ethereum is also stable, trading at $4,401.58 and up 0.59% compared to the previous day. Backed by a market cap of $531.28 billion, Ethereum traded $34.69 billion, which was down 10.48%. Although Bitcoin trends are still in consideration for investors analyzing Ethereum Price Prediction, investors are equally interested in upcoming crypto with real-world utility, including Remittix.

Remittix presale expansion and exchange listings

Remittix (RTX) costs $0.1030 per token and has already raised more than $24 million, with more than 645 million tokens sold. This presale success makes it one of the quickest-growing crypto 2025 campaigns and a top crypto under $1 to watch.

At the $20 million threshold, Remittix had gained its initial CEX listing on BitMart. As the milestone of $22 million crossed, a second listing with an exchange on LBank was announced by the team. These centralized exchanges make liquidity, accessibility and exposure broader to be essential early stage crypto investment.

Beta Wallet launch to revolutionize cross-border payments

The most important upcoming milestone for the Remittix DeFi project is the Q3 2025 launch of its beta wallet. The wallet will allow users to send cryptocurrency directly into bank accounts in 30+ countries, with 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30 fiat currencies supported on day one.

It will possess real-time FX conversion and low gas fee crypto transfers, hence perfect for freelancers, remitters and businesses. Worldwide capability makes this not just another presale but one of the best DeFi projects 2025. A CertiK audit adds security assurance to the launch.

The engines behind Remittix’s rapid progress:

Over $24 million raised with 645 million + tokens sold

Confirmed BitMart and LBank CEX listings

Beta wallet launching Q3 2025

$250,000 community giveaway going live now

With Ethereum Price Prediction, Bitcoin stability is the talk of the town in the short-term narrative, investors are diversifying into upcoming crypto ventures like Remittix. With solid centralized exchange listings in place, a pending beta wallet closing the crypto to fiat loop and present community traction, RTX is an emerging altcoin to watch out for in 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az