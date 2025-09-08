Ethereum price prediction in 2025/26: ETH could hit $10,000 but first this must happen

Ethereum has remained one of the strongest performers in the crypto market, and new Ethereum price prediction models suggest that $10,000 could soon be on the horizon. However, this milestone will not arrive without certain conditions. Analysts agree that institutional demand, network improvements, and wider market sentiment are the deciding factors.

At the same time, emerging tokens like Remittix (RTX) are drawing early investor attention thanks to their practical payment use cases.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/2-3514686564.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Ethereum Price Prediction for 2025/26

Most projections for 2025 see Ethereum trading within the $6,200 and $9,300 range. The peak of some optimistic scenarios is a breakout near $10,000. The lowest price analysts say ETH might be by 2026 is $9,600, while the highest price may be around $15,000 to $17,000.

The introduction of Ethereum ETFs has already sparked fund manager interest, which could unlock billions in new inflows. Alongside this, Ethereum’s “Pectra” upgrade is expected to address scalability and high gas fees, a long-standing obstacle for mass adoption.

Whale accumulation of ETH tokens continues to be tracked closely since it often precedes rallies. Finally, Ethereum’s trajectory remains tied to Bitcoin’s ability to maintain a bullish trend.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/3-5272029846.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

Source: TradingView

Remittix (RTX): Best Crypto Presale Of 2025?

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/4-7029373132.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

While Ethereum’s growth path appears steady, traders seeking sharper gains are watching Remittix. RTX is trading at $0.10, with more than $23 million already raised and over 636 million tokens sold. With confirmed listings on BitMart and LBank and its wallet beta set for launch in Q3, Remittix positions itself as a PayFi project designed for real-world adoption.

Fast crypto-to-fiat transfers into bank accounts across 30+ countries

Built for freelancers, NGOs, and small businesses that need instant settlement

Low gas fee transactions compared to other blockchains

CertiK-audited contracts plus deflationary tokenomics for long-term growth

Phrases such as Remittix Is Leading the Pack as the Best Presale of 2025 and Why Investors Are Calling Remittix the #1 Presale This Year reflect its rising credibility. Many see RTX as an undervalued crypto project with the potential to replicate Ethereum’s early trajectory while solving practical problems in the payments space.

Remittix Is The Best Bet Yet

Analysts using Ethereum price prediction models indicate a possible $10,000 ETH in the rest of 2025 and in 2026, though upgrades and strong institutional backing remain important as ever. In contrast, Remittix has become the best crypto to buy now for those seeking near-term explosive returns.

Its PayFi model, confirmed exchange listings, and global use cases place it among the top crypto under $1 with true utility. A portfolio combining Ethereum’s long-term resilience and Remittix’s breakout growth could capture both stability and high ROI.

News.Az