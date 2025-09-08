Ethereum price prediction targets $10,000+, fueling FOMO as the best new crypto coins to buy line up for massive returns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethereum price prediction pushes toward $10,000 sparking major FOMO as the best new crypto coins to buy in 2025 line up for explosive growth and massive investor returns.

Ethereum is currently one of the crypto projects with the best performance over the past six months. Its market cap has grown by nearly 300% since May 2025, skyrocketing to $533 billion. ETH tokens are currently selling for $4,420, but the latest Ethereum price prediction is pointing to further gains and a possible ATH of $10,000 in the upcoming months.

As the world's go-to blockchain for altcoin projects, Ethereum's growth is likely to spill over to thousands of other projects, including altcoins such as Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, PepeNode, Wall Street Pepe, Snorter Bot, and Best Wallet Token. Let's see what's going on from up close and why these tokens are the best new crypto coins to buy in 2025.

Ethereum Price Prediction - Is a $10,000 Price On the Horizon?

Ethereum has outperformed most of the top 100 digital currencies on the market in the past few months. It continued to gain value even during periods when BTC, XRP, and other popular cryptocurrencies entered a downtrend. According to the latest Ethereum price prediction, it is expected to remain in an uptrend for the foreseeable future.

Ethereum's steady growth is driven by several key factors working together to push ETH token prices to new all-time highs. The growth could continue for another few months, pushing Ethereum to a jaw-dropping new ATH of over $10,000. The growth is driven by ongoing institutional interest in Ethereum ETFs, network upgrades, and the broader adoption of dApps in the financial and business sectors.

However, while Ethereum has a bright future ahead, there are a few presales positioned to outperform ETH gains. These emerging projects are among the best new crypto coins to buy this September and are projected to experience significant growth after their release. You definitely don't want to miss investing in them early, so let's see why they are likely to outperform Ethereum in 2026 and beyond.

1. Bitcoin Hyper - World's First-Ever Bitcoin Layer 2 Solution With Over $14 Million Raised

First on our list of the best new crypto coins to buy is Bitcoin Hyper. It's one of the most impactful new crypto projects with the power to change how we trade Bitcoin forever through the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution on the market.

Instead of using Bitcoin's outdated blockchain, Bitcoin Hyper enables instant BTC transfers at minimal costs by processing transactions off-chain. Native $HYPER tokens are used to pay for the fees, which is where they get utility. With over $14 million raised in the ongoing presale and staking rewards of 76%, $HYPER is one of the breakout tokens lining up for huge ROI, so don't miss your chance to invest early to maximize your returns!

2. Maxi Doge - Meme Coin With 1000X Leverage Trading with No Stop-Loss

Maxi Doge is another emerging crypto presale project to outperform even the most optimistic Ethereum price prediction. It's a new meme coin that allows users to trade other memes with 1000X leverage and no stop-loss. As you can imagine, this type of trading is as risky as it gets, but with great risk comes great reward.

The project's mascot, Maxi the gym-bro dog, is based on a crypto investor who is obsessed with gains on the market, as well as the gym. If you fit the description, $MAXI doge could be one of the best new crypto coins to buy in a long time. It is one of the new altcoins gaining traction from Ethereum rally, and with nearly $2 million raised in a few weeks, it's among the top crypto investments you don't want to miss this year.

3. PepeNode - Flagship Meme Coin With a Unique Mine-2-Earn Reward System

PepeNode is the newest crypto presale on our list, and another emerging meme coin that could outperform every Ethereum price prediction in the upcoming months.

It introduces the world's first-ever Mine-2-Earn reward mechanism by playing a game where you get to build and upgrade your virtual mining operation. As you upgrade your system, you can generate higher amounts of $PEPENODE tokens, thereby increasing your ROI.

The $PEPENODE token presale launched just a couple of weeks ago, raising over $650,000 in record time. If you invest today, you can stake your $PEPENODE tokens for an APY of 1,666%. The investor FOMO shifting to early-stage coins, PepeNode could be the ideal crypto investment you're looking for.

4. Wall Street Pepe - Popular Meme Coin Gets an Upgrade to The Solana Blockchain

Wall Street Pepe is a well-established meme coin that went live earlier this year after raising over $70 million in presale. By investing in native $WEPE tokens, you get access to a gated community designed to help you increase your ROI on future investments with Alpha calls and trading signals.

The project was originally built on the Ethereum blockchain, but is now expanding to the Solana blockchain, becoming a multi-chain cryptocurrency. With over 81,000 token holders and one of the busiest online communities, Wall Street Pepe is one of the top investment options due to ETH $10k forecast boosting presale demand.

5. Best Wallet Token - Next-Gen Crypto Wallet Supporting Over 60 Blockchains

Best Wallet Token is among the best new crypto coins to buy, as Ethereum price prediction points to the incredible $10,000 milestone. It's a revolutionary crypto wallet that allows you to manage over 1,000 different digital currencies from a single dashboard.

The project features a built-in token swap, easy access to the best crypto presales in real-time, voting rights, and more. Powered by the native $BEST token, Best Wallet Token is one of the top crypto investments in 2025. With over $15.5 million raised already, it's definitely an investment opportunity you don't want to miss.

Best New Crypto Coins to Buy - Invest In the Top Coins Outperforming Ethereum's Predictions

While the latest Ethereum price prediction is pointing to new ATHs of over $10,000, there are a few investment options that could outperform it in the upcoming months. Ethereum growth fueling meme coin momentum is real, making now the ideal time to add the best new crypto coins to buy to your portfolio and maximize your ROI.

Tokens like $HYPER, $MAXI, $PEPENODE, $WEPE, and $BEST are all showing signs of explosive growth, so make sure to add them to your portfolio to maximize your return as Ethereum breaks the $10K milestone.

