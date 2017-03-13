Ethiopia: Landslide at garbage dump kills at least 46

A landslide at a garbage dump in Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa has killed at least 46 people, said an official on Sunday.

Dagmawit Moges, head of the city's communications bureau, said among the dead were 32 women and authorities began the evacuation of residents, according to Anadolu Agency.

It remains unclear what caused Saturday night's disaster.

According to Addis Ababa Fire and Emergency Case Prevention and Control Authority, the landslide leveled 15 houses in the area.

Search-and-rescue efforts are underway.

