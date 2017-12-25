Ethnic Armenian arrested on suspicion of murder in Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ethnic Armenian has been arrested in Los Angeles as a suspect in the murder.

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died Friday night after he was struck by a Mercedes SUV whose driver was arrested on suspicion of murder and driving impaired, Los Angeles Daily News reported quoting police.

Mercedes SUV driver has been identified as Grigor Gevork Nalbandian, 30, of Northridge. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence of impairment, police said.

Nalbandian was taken to jail where he is being held in lieu of $2 million bail for the felony arrest.

News.Az

