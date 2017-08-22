Ethnic Armenian policeman beaten in Abkhazia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the evening of August 20, traffic police officers in Abkhazia stopped a vehicle in Sukhumi.

The car was driven by Aynar Avidzba (born in 1992), according to news.am.

Ethnic Armenian police officer Albert Zebelyan wrote a citation, which stated that the driver was driving the car without a mechanical-service-approval document. Avidzba did not object.

Zebelyan went off duty on Monday, and went home. But Avidzba and a stranger were waiting for him outside his home, and they brutally beat the Armenian police officer.

He sustained numerous injuries.

After receiving first aid, Albert Zebelyan was taken to hospital.

News.Az

News.Az