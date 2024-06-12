EU, Kazakhstan launch coordination platform for Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 12 June, the European Commission and Kazakhstan launched the Coordination Platform for the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or the Middle Corridor, in Astana, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.

According to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, the newly established Coordination Platform will improve the safety and sustainability of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and turn it into a multimodal and competitive route linking Europe and Asia in 15 days or less.The event was attended by representatives of Central Asian countries and other states sited along the corridor, as well as international financial institutions and non-EU G7 countries.The platform’s key objectives are to promote the corridor and coordinate efforts on the implementation of priority hard and soft infrastructure projects in Central Asia. It will also boost and coordinate investments in rail, road, and port infrastructure.

News.Az