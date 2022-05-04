EU actively supports normalization of ties between Azerbaijan, Armenia – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union actively supports the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ambassador Peter Michalko, Head of the EU Delegation to Baku, said on Wednesday.

The ambassador made the comments at a press conference timed to coincide with the celebration of Europe Day on May 9, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Michalko also reiterated EU’s strong support for Azerbaijan’s demining operations in its liberated territories.

“The EU provides technical assistance to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) in demining operations in Karabakh,” the diplomat added.

News.Az