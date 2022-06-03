EU adopts sixth package of sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has approved a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

The new economic and individual sanctions target both Russia and Belarus, said a message posted on the European Council’s website, News.Az reports.

The EU decided to prohibit the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU. The phasing out of Russian oil will take from 6 months for crude oil to 8 months for other refined petroleum products.

A temporary exception is foreseen for imports of crude oil by pipeline into those EU member states that, due to their geographic situation, suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options.

The EU also decided to extend the existing prohibition on the provision of specialised financial messaging services (SWIFT) to three additional Russian credit institutions - Russia's largest bank Sberbank, Credit Bank of Moscow, and Russian Agricultural Bank - and the Belarusian Bank For Development And Reconstruction.

Furthermore, the EU will suspendi the broadcasting activities in the EU of three more Russian state-owned outlets: Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 / Russia 24 and TV Centre International.

News.Az