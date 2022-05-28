Yandex metrika counter

EU ambassador congratulates people of Azerbaijan

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Michalko congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Dear Azerbaijani people, please accept our congratulations on Independence Day! We wish your beautiful country and all of you success, solidarity and prosperity!” the EU envoy said on Twitter.

